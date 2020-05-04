Hundreds of Thais return to Thailand over the weekend | Samui Times

Connect with us

On Saturday, there were 234 Thai nationals that returned Thailand, including 55 from Kazakhstan, 50 from the Netherlands and 129 from the UAE.

The Center for Covid 19 Situation Administration spokesperson Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin says 290 Thai citizens, 45 from Spain, 175 from Singapore and about 70 from Russia, are back yesterday.

They all face compulsory quarantine for 14 days, either in their homes or in state-owned facilities.

A total of 3,584 Thais have returned from 24 countries since April 4.

Taweesilp added that 6,229 Thai nationals had returned by road or overland from neighbouring countries.

On Friday alone, 11 people returned from Burma, 39 from Laos, 454 from Malaysia and 42 from Cambodia.

The figures are important because, as officials have repeatedly said, following a promising downward trend in new Covid-19 cases (which saw numbers fall to just 6 Fridays and Saturday), waves of returnees may increase these numbers, even though their cases are considered to be “imported” and not the product of local transmission.

SOURCE:The Nation Thailand

