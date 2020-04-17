Connect with us

Immigrant workers can stay till November 30

Samui Times Editor

Published

4 hours ago

on

Immigrant workers can stay till November 30 | Samui Times
Malaysian workers at the boarder when they were asked to leave Thailand (Photo:www.mmtimes.com)

Thailand’s government have officially announced yesterday a blanket extension for migrant workers in the country. They are now permitted to stay until November 30 of this year and are exempted from any overstay penalties.

Government Spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat says that on 24 March, the Government backed the Ministry of Labor’s review of the Cabinet Resolution on the time of leniency for migrant workers and their dependents.

“Migrant workers can stay temporarily in the Kingdom until 30 November.”

“They must use the list of migrant employment conditions provided by the Department of Employment and the current work permit.”

This has become an issue because most borders remain closed from other countries due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The bulk of migrant workers come from neighbouring countries such as Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, many of whom work in construction and fisheries, which are still mainly active despite the current crisis.

SOURCE:The Nation / Pattaya News

