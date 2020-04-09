Immigration Bureau approves visa amnesty for foreigners | Samui Times

Many foreign nationals have found themselves helpless and stranded in Thailand due mainly to the cancellation of flights and many countries closing borders as part of their preventative measures against the transmission of Covid-19.

So many tourists have recently complained of crowded conditions at immigration offices, where they have had to queue up to apply for visa extension, putting them at risk of catching the virus. Thankfully the Immigration Bureau has now announced on their website that they are granting visa extensions for all foreign nationals stranded in Thailand. But it won’t help everyone.

As an attempt to relieve some of the stress on stranded tourists, visas that have expired form March 26 onwards will be automatically extended to April 30.

Therefore, foreigners are no longer required to apply for an extension at an immigration office. In addition, they will save being charged 500 baht per day for overstaying on their visa.

Foreigners who are due to file a 90-day report between March 26 and April 30 have also been temporarily exempted until further notice.

Foreigners holding border passes will be allowed to stay in Thailand for now, but they will be required to leave the country within seven days once borders reopen.

Many foreign nationals have found themselves stranded in Thailand due mainly to the cancellation of flights and many countries restricting incoming flights as part of the battle against the transmission of Covid-19.

Many Thais are also stranded abroad as the government is only allowing 200 Thais to enter the country on a daily basis as it needs to prepare quarantining sites for them.

The IB requests all foreign nationals are advised to closely monitor the Immigration Bureau’s website for updates, though the measures announced on Wednesday are valid until April 30 unless otherwise updated.