Infections rates are down to single digits – Thailand Covid-19 Update | Samui Times

Infections rates are down to single digits – Thailand Covid-19 Update
Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, Thailand‘s spokesperson for the Covid-19 Situational Administration announced that there have been 9 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today.
The total number of Covid-19 patients in Thailand has now increased to 2,931, within the last 24 hours.
There has also been one new death, bringing the total death toll to 52.
Dr. Taweesin says today is the first day that the number of new cases has fallen below 10 – the lowest since its peak of 188 on March 22.
Since the outbreak begun 2,609 patients have recovered and returned home.
The other 270 are receiving care in the hospital.
No new cases have been registered in Bangkok in the last 24 hours.
2new patients in Bangkok state quarantine were from outside the capital.
Cases can be split into three groups:
One group of 3 people that had been in close contact with previous patients.
The second group consisted of 4 people who had been found during an investigation in Yala.
The last group consisted of 2 patients who had returned from the United States and were under state quarantine.
She had been in close contact with her family of five, all of whom had been infected. She developed breathing difficulties on April 2nd and was reported to have contracted Covid-19 on April 8.
In the meantime, 15 people have completely recovered and returned home. Of the 9 new cases:
- 5 in Yala
- 2 in Bangkok State Quarantine
- 1 in Phuket
- 1 in Suphan Buri
SOURCE:The Nation
