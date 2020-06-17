Insurgent Camp Found In Sai Buri | Samui Times

Shootings in Thailand
Insurgent Camp Found In Sai Buri
After Thai locals reported they were unable to tap their rubber trees due to insurgents in their area, soldiers found a camp after a short confrontation with gunmen.
The camp was found yesterday in Sai Buri district (near Ban La-Ar in tambon Kadunong) after soldiers were deployed on foot and motorcycles. Col Vacharakorn Onngern, deputy spokesman of the Internal Security Operation Commander Region 4, said two patrols from the 44th Ranger Regiment were deployed with one encountering up to six men who then opened fire on it.
The exchange lasted for around three minutes leading to the insurgents to retreat into a rubber plantation with soldiers chasing them. No casualties were reported.
Upon finding the temporary camp, the soldiers confiscated food supplies, survival gear, a motorcycle and a bag containing metal spikes for use on roads to stop pursuits.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
