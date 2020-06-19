International Flights May Resume In September | Samui Times

Uncertainty over international traveller demand coupled with virus measures such as possible quarantines has most airports saying they have no interest to start International flights until September.

Chula Sukmanop, director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, said the reluctance is over uncertainty about the government’s international travel policies.

“I believe international flights will resume this September,” Chula said. “All of the airlines could not assess the demand for air traveling. They have to wait and see the situation by the end of this month .”

The government must make a final decision before the airspace of the country is open, Chula said. Yet it doesn’t mean an all-in-one opening for air passengers since only business people might take the flights on the basis of so-called travel bubbles.

During a meeting on Tuesday with airlines and airport operators, the aviation authority also revealed a new set of security measures.

Those measures include air carriers no longer being allowed to leave empty seats between passengers, but passengers are still expected to wear face masks.

Flights exceeding two hours can serve food and beverages in a sealed container. Additionally, airlines must also allow a cabin room to isolate sick passengers, said Chula.

Domestic flight prices were previously almost twice the original fare, as many seats had to stay empty to ensure social distancing. However, after the recent measures to relax travel restrictions are rolled out, the Civil Aviation Chief has predicted flight prices to be lower.

SOURCE: Khaosod English