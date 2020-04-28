It’s official! The Emergency Decree has been prolonged for another month | Samui Times

Coronavirus Causes
It’s official! The Emergency Decree has been prolonged for another month
Prayut also says a number of restrictions will remain, but others will be relaxed.
For the time being, the decision to allow the selling and transportation of alcohol remains in the hands of provincial governors.
There is no formal alcohol prohibition order in effect, but each province has specifically banned the selling of alcohol. Several Governors, such as Nan, have indicated that the ban is likely to continue, as it discourages social events and decreases violations and crime.
With the exception of returning Thai citizens and a few other exceptions, the Emergency Decree formally expands the national curfew and limits domestic journeys strictly and forbids mass gatherings.
Read More: Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
SOURCE: The Nation | The Thaiger
