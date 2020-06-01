Japan Looking To Lift Entry Ban On Tourists From Thailand | Samui Times

A Japanese government source said today, that Japan is considering easing the entry ban on tourists from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand.

As infections in the countries diminish, Which have all have strong business ties with Japan. The lifting of the ban on business tourists is the first step, and according to the source, Tokyo will discuss further conditions with the four countries soon.

As of today, Japan levied entry bans on 111 countries and continents, including the majority of Asia, Europe and the USA.

The new border protection measures in the country are in effect until the end of June.

SOURCE: Mainichi