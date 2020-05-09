Connect with us

Ken Chung Former Koh Samui Honorary Consul Dies

Samui Times Editor

Published

60 mins ago

on

(Photo:The Thaiger)
RIP Ken Chung

Ken Chung was a founding member of Skål International Koh Samui and a former President of the Charter for the Samui Rotary Club after several years of involvement with Rotary in Australia.

In 2003, Ken was appointed Honorary Consul of the Australian Embassy, a position he held with pride for more than 12 years.

He was well known by so many on the island, particularly for being a kind friend and gentlemen.

He has been a resident of Koh Samui for over 29 years.

Ken opened one of the first Italian restaurants (La Casa in Lamai) and later became General Manager of the Weekender Resort.

He was also an active member of the THA Committee in the region.

Ken passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 8.

He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

Andrew J Wood 
VP Skål International Thailand

SOURCE: The Thaiger

