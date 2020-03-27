King and Queen of Malaysia under quarantine | Samui Times

Malaysia’s King and Queen are now under quarantine as the National news agency Bernama announced 7 staff members of the Royal Palace have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The Health Ministry announced the situation last night…

“The seven workers are reported to be in stable condition. News portal Malaysiakini reports that the health ministry is investigating how the seven become infected.”

According to the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin and his wife Tuanku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have tested negative for the virus. However, they decided it was best to self-quarantine for 14 days, starting last Wednesday.

Malaysia has the highest number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia (2031 at time of publication). They have also reported 235 new coronavirus cases yesterday, which is its biggest daily jump so far and the number of deaths has risen to 23.

Front-line medical workers in Malaysia say they’re being put in danger by a lack of protective equipment and uncooperative patients as the country struggles to prevent another wave of infections by extending a nationwide lockdown.

SOURCE:Thai PBS World | Reuters | SCMP