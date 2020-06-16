Breaking News
King Says Don’t Charge Public With Lese Majeste Law-Breaking
According to Thailand’sPM Prayut Chan-o-cha, members of the public will not be charged for defaming the royal family.
The news comes after His Majesty the King has instructed the authorities to refrain from pressing charges through Article 112 of the Penal Codes. The law, known as the lese majeste law, carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail.
However, negative remarks or actions can still be punished under other laws that deal with insurrection and cybercrimes. Prayut said, “Everyone who loves the nation, religion, and monarchy must come together. Thailand is not the same as other countries that have gone through violent revolutions.”
But he is concerned that some anti-monarchists may defame the monarchy on the upcoming anniversary of the 1932 democratic revolution (June 24) which ended the Kingdom’s absolute monarchy.
Despite the announcement, in which Prayut also asked Thai people to disregard any messages that harbored hatred, many are still criticising the government after it reportedly refused to get involved with the investigation surrounding the recent disappearance of the exiled, political activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit in Cambodia on June 4.
In response, Prayut said, “I have to say this today because I want to see peace,” he said. “Those who are operating from abroad should think about what they should or shouldn’t do, where else could if they faced problems in that country? I feel pity as they are Thai citizens.”
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
250 Thais Return From The UK And Ireland
Maya Bay Sees Resurgence In Rare Crab Species
King Says Don’t Charge Public With Lese Majeste Law-Breaking
Monk Stabs Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend To Death
Thailand Uses Japan And South Korea As Reasons To Not Reopen Nightlife
Grab To Reportedly Lay Off Around 300 People
0 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 16)
Thailand’s First Military Satellite To Launch Friday
THAI Airways Tries To Console Customers
Salmon Believed To Not Contain Covid-19 Virus
How Travellers Can Enter Thailand (Covid-19 Style)
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani
THAI Airways May Delay Flights To August 1
Thai Restaurant Owners Get Infinity Jail Sentence Over Fraud
Bars, Pubs, Erotic Massage Parlours Won’t Re-open In Phase 4
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide
Permanent Residency Quotas Confirmed For Foreigners
Trending
- Regional News3 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login