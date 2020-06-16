King Says Don’t Charge Public With Lese Majeste Law-Breaking

According to Thailand’sPM Prayut Chan-o-cha, members of the public will not be charged for defaming the royal family.

The news comes after His Majesty the King has instructed the authorities to refrain from pressing charges through Article 112 of the Penal Codes. The law, known as the lese majeste law, carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail.

However, negative remarks or actions can still be punished under other laws that deal with insurrection and cybercrimes. Prayut said, “Everyone who loves the nation, religion, and monarchy must come together. Thailand is not the same as other countries that have gone through violent revolutions.”

But he is concerned that some anti-monarchists may defame the monarchy on the upcoming anniversary of the 1932 democratic revolution (June 24) which ended the Kingdom’s absolute monarchy.

Despite the announcement, in which Prayut also asked Thai people to disregard any messages that harbored hatred, many are still criticising the government after it reportedly refused to get involved with the investigation surrounding the recent disappearance of the exiled, political activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit in Cambodia on June 4.

In response, Prayut said, “I have to say this today because I want to see peace,” he said. “Those who are operating from abroad should think about what they should or shouldn’t do, where else could if they faced problems in that country? I feel pity as they are Thai citizens.”

