Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight. | Samui Times

Today, Koh Samui and other Surat Thani Provinces, 24 hours convenience stores such as 7 Eleven, Family Mart, Lotus Express, Big C Mini, as well as various other grocery stores with late-night hours, are now required to close services from midnight to 5am, until at leastApril 15.

This new protocol has been set in place as an additional precautionary measure to help battle the Covid-19 virus in the region and on the island.

• Stay at home

• Apply rigorous social distancing, about 2 metres, at all times

• Wash your hands regularly and be vigilant about personal hygiene

• Stock up now on vital medications

• Keep abreast of all your local news and restrictions

• Always wear a facemark when in public places.