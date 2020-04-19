Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update | Samui Times

Today, the Ministry of Health in Surat Thani has announced there has been no new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Surat Thani provinces or Koh Samui Area.

This is 9th consecutive day without any confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Although, there are 3 new patients that are currently under investigation, as possible covid-19 cases.

The total confirmed cases in Surat Thani is 18, with 2 patients still awaiting results.

The other 13 patients have managed to fully recover and were able to be sent home.

The additional 5 are still recovering and receiving treatment in hospital.

4 cases in Mueang Suratthani

1 in Koh Phangan

1 in Tha Chana

2 in Wiang Sa

3 in kanchanadit.

The most Covid-19 cases have been in Koh Samui. With a total of 7 confirmed cases.

Within all of Surat Thani Provinces, including Koh Samui, there have been a total of 394 patients under investigation.

This includes the 3 new possible cases that were announced today.

Overall this is a positive sign for Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces.

As the statistics show a clear decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, not only in Surat Thani Provinces but within Thailand as a Nation.

SOURCE: PR Surat