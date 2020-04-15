Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update | Samui Times

Coronavirus Koh Samui
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Currently, there have been no further reports of the Covid-19 Virus in Surat Thani and Koh Samui area.
So far, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, within the Surat Thani provinces, including Koh Samui, there have been a total of 362 cases, 338 are people that have received Covid-19 testing, that has come negative, so they were then released and free to go home.
Fortunately, today is another day without any recording infections, which is a good sign.
In the current situation, there have been a total of 18 confirmed cases , 6 of them are still in hospital receiving medical attention while 12 has gotten the green light to go home.
