Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update | Samui Times

Currently, there have been no further reports of the Covid-19 Virus in Surat Thani and Koh Samui area.

So far, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, within the Surat Thani provinces, including Koh Samui, there have been a total of 362 cases, 338 are people that have received Covid-19 testing, that has come negative, so they were then released and free to go home.

Fortunately, today is another day without any recording infections, which is a good sign.

In the current situation, there have been a total of 18 confirmed cases , 6 of them are still in hospital receiving medical attention while 12 has gotten the green light to go home.