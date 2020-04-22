Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update | Samui Times

Surat Thani Province, including Koh Samui, has no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 for 10 consecutive days now.

Today, the Ministry of public health announced that there as been on new Covid-19 cases.

There are 10 new patients under investigation bring the total 423 and 3 awaiting lab results.

the total of confirmed cases in Surat Thani provinces remain at 18 with…

4 cases in Mueang Suratthani (4 recovered)

1 cases in Koh Phangan (1 recovered)

1 cases in Tha Chana (1 recovered)

2 cases in Wiang Sa (2 recovered)

3 cases in kanchanadit (2 recovered)

7 cases in Koh Samui (3 recovered)

Out of the 18 confirmed cases, 13 have recovered and 5 are still receiving treatment in hospital.

SOURCE: Pr.Surat