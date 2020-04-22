Connect with us

Coronavirus Cases

Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update

Samui Times Editor

Published

6 hours ago

on

Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
(Photo:Pr.Surat)

Surat Thani Province, including Koh Samui, has no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 for 10 consecutive days now.

Today, the Ministry of public health announced that there as been on new Covid-19 cases.

There are 10 new patients under investigation bring the total 423 and 3 awaiting lab results.

the total of confirmed cases in Surat Thani provinces remain at 18 with…

  • 4 cases in Mueang Suratthani (4 recovered)
  • 1 cases in Koh Phangan (1 recovered)
  • 1 cases in Tha Chana (1 recovered)
  • 2 cases in Wiang Sa (2 recovered)
  • 3 cases in kanchanadit (2 recovered)
  • 7 cases in Koh Samui (3 recovered)

Out of the 18 confirmed cases, 13 have recovered and 5 are still receiving treatment in hospital.

News by Samui Times

SOURCE: Pr.Surat

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2826
  • Active Cases: 425
  • Recovered: 2352
  • Deaths: 49
  • Last Updated: 22-04-2020 at 18:12

