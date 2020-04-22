Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cases
Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
Surat Thani Province, including Koh Samui, has no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 for 10 consecutive days now.
Today, the Ministry of public health announced that there as been on new Covid-19 cases.
There are 10 new patients under investigation bring the total 423 and 3 awaiting lab results.
the total of confirmed cases in Surat Thani provinces remain at 18 with…
- 4 cases in Mueang Suratthani (4 recovered)
- 1 cases in Koh Phangan (1 recovered)
- 1 cases in Tha Chana (1 recovered)
- 2 cases in Wiang Sa (2 recovered)
- 3 cases in kanchanadit (2 recovered)
- 7 cases in Koh Samui (3 recovered)
Out of the 18 confirmed cases, 13 have recovered and 5 are still receiving treatment in hospital.
SOURCE: Pr.Surat
Coronavirus News & Updates5 mins ago
Hotel have been given guidelines to protect guests under quarantine
Coronavirus Cure2 hours ago
Thailand in midst of testing possible Covid-10 vaccine
Coronavirus News & Updates3 hours ago
Around 10,000 stranded foreigners in Surat Thani Provinces
Coronavirus News & Updates4 hours ago
PM Prayut still debating Extension of Emergency decree
Bangkok News4 hours ago
Phetchabun school director arrested for molesting girl
Chiang Rai News5 hours ago
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 22)
Air Asia5 hours ago
Thai airlines imposed with strict disease control regulations from May 1
Expat Information6 hours ago
How much does a hair transplant cost in Thailand?
Coronavirus Cases6 hours ago
Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
Business News7 hours ago
Samui Elephant Haven pleas for help
Coronavirus News & Updates2 days ago
Russian couple found living in cave in Krabi
Coronavirus Koh Samui1 day ago
Koh Samui food banks are working wonders
Coronavirus Cases3 days ago
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Koh Samui News6 days ago
Man arrested at checkpoint in Koh Samui for breaking curfew and possessing drugs
Bangkok Weather5 days ago
Thailand weather update – heatwaves in the North and thunderstorms in the South
Coronavirus Cancellations6 days ago
Covid-19 precautionary measures may last longer than we thought
Coronavirus News & Updates4 days ago
Foreigners arrested for hosting house party in Koh Phangan
Asia News6 days ago
PM Prayut looking to moderate lockdown at the end of April
Coronavirus News & Updates6 days ago
Department of corrections suspends 7,890 prison sentences
Air Pollution3 days ago
Bangkok air quality improving – Lowest rating in 2020
Trending
- Regional News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News4 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News2 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News3 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login