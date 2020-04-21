Connect with us

Coronavirus Cases

Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update

Samui Times Editor

Published

4 hours ago

on

Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update | Samui Times
(Photo:srtc.coj.go.th)

The Ministry of public health announced today, in Koh Samui and Surat Thani,  there have been no new confirmed Covid-19 cases for the 11 consecutive days now.

There are 10 new patients under investigation but have yet to be confirmed as official Covid-19 cases.  Making the total of patients under investigation at 413, with an additional 7 still awaiting lab results.

Within Koh Samui and the Surat Thani provides in total there have been 18 Covid-19 cases.

Within the 18 cases, 13 patients have recovered and 5 are still receiving treatment in hospital.

the cases are as follows:

  • Mueang District 4 cases (4 recovered)
  • Koh Phangan District 1 case (1 recovered)
  • Tha Chana District 1 case (1 recovered)
  • Wiang Sa District 2 cases (2 recovered)
  • Kanchanadit District 3 cases (2 recovered)
  • Koh Samui District 7 cases (3 recovered)

 

Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update | News by Samui Times

SOURCE: PR Surat

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2811
  • Active Cases: 655
  • Recovered: 2108
  • Deaths: 48
  • Last Updated: 21-04-2020 at 17:12

Trending