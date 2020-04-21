Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update | Samui Times

The Ministry of public health announced today, in Koh Samui and Surat Thani, there have been no new confirmed Covid-19 cases for the 11 consecutive days now.

There are 10 new patients under investigation but have yet to be confirmed as official Covid-19 cases. Making the total of patients under investigation at 413, with an additional 7 still awaiting lab results.

Within Koh Samui and the Surat Thani provides in total there have been 18 Covid-19 cases.

Within the 18 cases, 13 patients have recovered and 5 are still receiving treatment in hospital.

the cases are as follows:

Mueang District 4 cases (4 recovered)

Koh Phangan District 1 case (1 recovered)

Tha Chana District 1 case (1 recovered)

Wiang Sa District 2 cases (2 recovered)

Kanchanadit District 3 cases (2 recovered)

Koh Samui District 7 cases (3 recovered)

SOURCE: PR Surat