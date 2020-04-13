Koh Samui Covid-19 Update | Samui Times

News
Koh Samui Covid-19 Update
Yesterday, at the Ban Don International Chaweng, a meeting was held between the Koh Samui District and Surat Thani Provinces. Together they discussed additional measure to put in place to protect their communities and contain the Covid-19 outbreak.
The meeting included the Mayor of Koh Samui, Ram Netjai Kwang, Koh Samui’s Sheriff, Theerapong Chuai, Director of Koh Samui Hospital, Dr. Kamroj Dejratanawichai along with Koh Samui’s Public Health Officer, Apidet Phromkhumkhum.
Also attending the seminar was business owner Mr.Wirat, who is the owner of the Samui Pavilion Boutique Resort and representative of the Koh Samui Together group of tourism business operators in the private sector.
Within the meeting, there was a suggestion to introduce rapid tests (a tool used to detect the Covid-19 virus) at every screening points in the Koh Samui area.
It was also offered to use Bandon International Hospital Chaweng, which is a modern private hospital, with medical devices available to support the containment of patients infected with the Covid-19 virus.
If the government agrees to the additional measures. Mr.Wirat says as a representative of local business in the private sector, he is happy to fully support the precautionary measures, in order to fight the Covid-19 virus together.
The mayor of Koh Samui, Ram says…
“There are already measures that have been supported by government officials to support and detain patients in Koh Samui and Koh Samui Hospital.”
“We are requesting cooperation from all people travelling to and from Koh Samui to cooperate with the staff when passing screening points.”
The Public Health officer for the Koh Samui District says…
“Koh Samui has already found 7 patients, 2 are healed and the other 5 cases are still receiving treatment.”
After the meeting, Mr.Wirat donated 30 sets of personal protective equipment including shirts and accessories to Koh Samui Public health Hospital.
SOURCE:MGRonline
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
Thai Man leaps to his death one day before being released from quarantine
Thailand Covid-19 Update – 28 new confirmed cases
3,500 Rooms being prepared for Thai returnees after flight ban has been lifted
เมืองคอน ปลดล็อค ให้เปิดร้านตัดผม-เสริมสวยได้ 16 เมษานี้
Koh Samui Covid-19 Update
อัพเดท COVID-19 เกาสะมุย สะสม 7 ราย ไม่มีติดเชื้อเพิ่ม – ข้อมูล 12 เมษา 63
อัพเดท COVID-19 สุราษฯ ไม่พบผู้ติดเชื้อเพิ่ม – ข้อมูล 12 เมษา 63
Covid-19 cases in Thailand are declining whilst ASEAN countries struggle to contain virus
ปตท. มอบแอลกอฮอล์ 10,000 ลิตร ให้กองทัพเรือสู้ COVID-19
Nationwide alcohol ban coming soon
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
All hotels must close in Surat Thani province, including Samui
Phuket has surpassed Bangkok with the highest rate of infection in Thailand
Two new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui
Immigration officials trying to secure new measures for foreigners seeking visa extensions
Thailand Covid-19 Update
Immigration Bureau approves visa amnesty for foreigners
Phuket is the latest to imposes alcohol ban
Koh Samui temporarily closes airport till April 30
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
-
News3 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
Latest News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
-
Latest News4 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
National News4 days ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
-
National News1 week ago
National curfew starts today
-
Events on Samui6 days ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
-
National News2 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login