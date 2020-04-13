Koh Samui Covid-19 Update | Samui Times

Yesterday, at the Ban Don International Chaweng, a meeting was held between the Koh Samui District and Surat Thani Provinces. Together they discussed additional measure to put in place to protect their communities and contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

The meeting included the Mayor of Koh Samui, Ram Netjai Kwang, Koh Samui’s Sheriff, Theerapong Chuai, Director of Koh Samui Hospital, Dr. Kamroj Dejratanawichai along with Koh Samui’s Public Health Officer, Apidet Phromkhumkhum.

Also attending the seminar was business owner Mr.Wirat, who is the owner of the Samui Pavilion Boutique Resort and representative of the Koh Samui Together group of tourism business operators in the private sector.

Within the meeting, there was a suggestion to introduce rapid tests (a tool used to detect the Covid-19 virus) at every screening points in the Koh Samui area.

It was also offered to use Bandon International Hospital Chaweng, which is a modern private hospital, with medical devices available to support the containment of patients infected with the Covid-19 virus.

If the government agrees to the additional measures. Mr.Wirat says as a representative of local business in the private sector, he is happy to fully support the precautionary measures, in order to fight the Covid-19 virus together.

The mayor of Koh Samui, Ram says…

“There are already measures that have been supported by government officials to support and detain patients in Koh Samui and Koh Samui Hospital.”

“We are requesting cooperation from all people travelling to and from Koh Samui to cooperate with the staff when passing screening points.”

The Public Health officer for the Koh Samui District says…

“Koh Samui has already found 7 patients, 2 are healed and the other 5 cases are still receiving treatment.”

After the meeting, Mr.Wirat donated 30 sets of personal protective equipment including shirts and accessories to Koh Samui Public health Hospital.

