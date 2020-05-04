Koh Samui ferry port caught smuggling 10 Burmese workers | Samui Times

10 Burmese workers were found secretly entering the boat into Koh Samui, without any official documents or health checks.

Yesterday, Koh Samui received a report from Pol.Col. Panya Niratthimanon, Deputy Director of the Civil Service Commissioner, with Police Lieutenant Colonel Kamon Thongphan, Deputy Police Station Samui, that there have been 10 Burmese migrant workers that have travelled with a ferry from the mainland.

They somehow managed to travel through the screening point checkpoint at the ferry terminal At the Seatran Ferry Point, Village No. 3, Ang Thong Subdistrict, coordinated by staff at the Covid-19 disease checkpoint.

A total of 10 people and a baby went through the checkpoint with no background checks and without documents or any certificates or even a passport.

Police Colonel Panya Niratimanon, has been investigating and from the interrogation of the Burmese migrants, it was revealed that they used to work for a vegetable shop in Pho Wai Market, Bang Kung, Mueang Surat Thani District, until the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, they were put out of work and desperate to find a new source of income.

They decided to travel to Koh Samui in search of new jobs.

They travelled by car from Pho Wai market at approximately 5 am and arrived at the ferry pier at the Don Sak Ferry Pier at 7 am. They arrived at Koh Samui at 8.30 am.

Initially, the police of Koh Samui police reported the allegations were, there was a foreigner entering and staying in the Kingdom without permission. So police sent an investigative officer of the Samui police station to the ferry point to proceed with the case.

Now they are waiting to submit the case to the Koh Samui Provincial Court.

SOURCE:MGR Online