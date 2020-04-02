Koh Samui finds 3rd Covid-19 infection | Samui Times

National News
Koh Samui finds 3rd Covid-19 infection
Koh Samui Hospital, along with Koh Samui officials, has held a press conference today officially announcing the 3rd Covid-19 case found in the Koh Samui District. The newly revealed case is different from the first two cases detected earlier as this patient is a Thai national that resides on the island.
The patient is a 26 year old Thai man. He is a public health officer in a hospital and was considered at risk of infection. He says he always wore the standard protective suit as the Health Ministry advised, which is supposed to prevent any risks of infections. In addition, the Thai man revealed that he has recently returned from a trip from Bangkok.
After investigation, officials concluded that it was highly unlikely that he had caught the Covid-19 virus while working within the hospital and he most likely caught the infection while travelling to Bangkok.
“The person he came in contact with may have not even known they were infected yet and could have possibly had no noticeable symptoms.”
The Thai man says that he returned from Bangkok on March 21 and by March 26 had found himself starting to feel sick, with symptoms of a fever.
Since being confirmed positive with Covid-19 virus, the Thai man’s symptoms have improved with no reports of fever or tiredness but he has been told to remain in the hospital for the next 14 days.Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
Samui Covid-19 update
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
Thailand closes all borders to foreigners
Things you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus NOW
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case – timeline of infection
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
Overcrowded immigration officers push foreigners online
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
News1 day ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
-
Latest News1 week ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
-
Business News1 week ago
Thailand closes all borders to foreigners
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
Things you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus NOW
-
News6 days ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case – timeline of infection