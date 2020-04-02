Koh Samui finds 3rd Covid-19 infection | Samui Times

Koh Samui Hospital, along with Koh Samui officials, has held a press conference today officially announcing the 3rd Covid-19 case found in the Koh Samui District. The newly revealed case is different from the first two cases detected earlier as this patient is a Thai national that resides on the island.

The patient is a 26 year old Thai man. He is a public health officer in a hospital and was considered at risk of infection. He says he always wore the standard protective suit as the Health Ministry advised, which is supposed to prevent any risks of infections. In addition, the Thai man revealed that he has recently returned from a trip from Bangkok.

After investigation, officials concluded that it was highly unlikely that he had caught the Covid-19 virus while working within the hospital and he most likely caught the infection while travelling to Bangkok.

“The person he came in contact with may have not even known they were infected yet and could have possibly had no noticeable symptoms.”

The Thai man says that he returned from Bangkok on March 21 and by March 26 had found himself starting to feel sick, with symptoms of a fever.

Since being confirmed positive with Covid-19 virus, the Thai man’s symptoms have improved with no reports of fever or tiredness but he has been told to remain in the hospital for the next 14 days.