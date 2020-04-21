Koh Samui food banks are working wonders | Samui Times

Many people in Koh Samui are in need of support, especially in this time of global crisis due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Thankfully, there is a lot of good people in Koh Samui willing to lead a helping hand. One of which is the ‘Sisters on Samui’ (SOS), which is a nonprofit organisation in Koh Samui, that has gone further and beyond to help those that are in need.

Their main focus at the moment is collecting food donations and providing Food Banks to the people of Koh Samui, so nobody is left hungry.

A large number of people are dealing with the devastating effects of the Covid-19 virus, such as loss of employment and income with no additional means of support.

With no job, comes no money and with no money, many are struggling to buy food.

Locals have been hit the hardest, such as; hotel workers, restaurant workers, chefs, cleaners, bar workers and many more.

The SOS organisation have been working tirelessly to bring people together to help feed those in need.

Their next large food banks will be on Thursday at Wat Lamai and Saturday at Chaweng police box.

If you can, help by giving a donation to one of the SOS’s many food donations sites. They are particularly in need of essentials such as:

Rice

Noodles

Fish sauce

Eggs

Cooking oil

baby food

Nappies

Sanitary item

Everyone is welcome to donate and no amount is too big or small.

You can also keep up to date on their movements on their Facebook page ‘Sisters on Samui’ and if possible, show your support on their GoGetFunding page Here