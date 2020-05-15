Koh Samui Food Pantry Effort – Directory

The push to feed people with food insecurity has spread to all provinces of Thailand with Koh Samui making its mark on the effort.

The Thai PR Facebook page has noted that all 77 provinces in the Kingdom are offering food banks to help those affected by the Covid-19 fallout.

It states that in total there are 618 existing pantries but does not say whether individuals setting up small donation centers have been included in that figure.

Here in Koh Samui, the community effort has indeed expanded and those who are interested in offering a helping hand during the pandemic can find the information here as Samui Times has updated the list for donation efforts below.

Sisters On Samui (SOS)

– Pay Pal: info@clearwatersamui.com

– SCB Bank Thailand: Acct name Katewadee Topcu

– Go get funding page: Feed Samui Tananchaya Sparkes and Gary Sparkes

– Supplying basic food products to the poorest village communities and occasional individuals with distinct needs anywhere on the island.

– To donate, message Tananchaya (Jin) on her facebook page under her name.

Helping the staff from Central Festival, with the shops closed and no aid they were in need of assistance, with a phone… Posted by Sisters On Samui on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Rotary Club of Samui – Phangan

– Support4Autism rotarysamui-phangan.org/how-to-donate.

– PayPal donations can be made in two ways

(1) via our friends at the Free Yoga Community but please mark your donation as for Support4Autism – https://free-yoga-community-samui.raisely.com.

(2) via the PayPal of a Rotary committee member.

Phillipp Haupenthal and team at Bophut market on Sunday

– arrive at 15:30

– hand out at 16:00.

– Contact Phillip on Facebook or on WhatsApp +62 817 899 965 to help or donate.

Lucky restaurant and Nathon Church are feeding people in Nathon

– Contact Steve at Lucky Restaurant 081 087 8418 to help out.

Austrian Corner

– Friday (tomorrow) at 16:00.

– Donations via https://www.paypal.me/AstridKurze

Camilla Merli at Barrio Samui in Lamai

– Food handouts on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

– Donate via https://www.paypal.me/foodforsamui .

Tony @ Fitkoh

– Donation times: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

– Location: Baan Tai (near police station)

– Bank: Krungsri Bank, No. 6211138263

If you are looking to be included in the food donation list please email editor@samuitimes.com so we can update the list as soon as possible.