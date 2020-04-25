Koh Samui Foreigner have a second attempt at handing out food donations | Samui Times

Coronavirus Koh Samui
Koh Samui Foreigner have a second attempt at handing out food donations
Yesterday, German nationals, Sam Gruber and Florenz Kittel were giving food donations again in Koh Samui – but this time with the support of the local authorities.
The group got into trouble earlier this week when they were summoned by local police and rebuked for failing to organise their contributions to migrant workers in a safe manner.
The summons came after they posted videos of themselves donating food to migrant workers on the island.
The police said the staff did not wear masks, they did not keep to social distancing standards and the organisers did not warn the authorities in advance, as required.
The expats were also told to remove photos of the donations.
“We were made to realize who’s big and who’s small in this country,” the men say in a video they posted about the police encounter.
Suppakiat Petchaset, chief of security affairs on Koh Samui, said on Tuesday that the videos could “cause other countries to misunderstand that Thailand has no preventative measures, affecting the country’s image.”
“They were not detained, we just summoned them for a discussion. They willingly deleted it,” Suppakiat said
“They just wanted to donate items but didn’t know about social distancing.”
Despite this, the expats were back again yesterday with their charity initiatives. Gruber confirmed that the security officers were now helping the group hand out the food.
“It wasn’t that easy to sort out the crowd of hungry people, but it succeeded thanks to the authority of the Thais involved! We’ve learned our lesson and we don’t do anything without their help,” he wrote.
SOURCE:Khaosoenglish
All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered – Surat Thani Provinces Covid-19 Update
53 new cases -Thailand Covid-19 Update (April 25)
Koh Samui Foreigner have a second attempt at handing out food donations
Colour scheme to show how long provinces have had no new Covid-19 cases
Today’s weather forecast – Koh Samui (April 25)
2 Reports of suicide in Bangkok today
Surat Thani spends 82 million baht on field hospital to support COVID-19 patients
Koh Samui Tourism Association prepares to accommodate tourists
Animals in Thailand are suffering during the Covid-19 crisis
15 New cases – Thailand Covid-19 update (April 24)
Russian couple found living in cave in Krabi
Koh Samui food banks are working wonders
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Thai Airlines flight schedule from May 1
Thailand grants visa amnesty extension until July 31
Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
Bangkok air quality improving – Lowest rating in 2020
Around 10,000 stranded foreigners in Surat Thani Provinces
6 workers arrested for escaping Koh Samui during lockdown
Koh Samui & Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 23)
Trending
- Regional News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News2 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events3 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News3 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login