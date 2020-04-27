Koh Samui foreigners pitch in to buy supplies for struggling local Thais | Samui Times

On Saturday, German restaurant owner, Mr Mutarshulse and his Thai wife, together with Mr Alan Deerner, a Belgian tourist have come together to buy 120 bags of 5 kilograms of rice and 120 bottles of drinking water to distribute to the villagers who were affected by the outbreak of the Covid-19 disease in Koh Samui.

The distribution of resources to the Thai people was accompanied with Bophut Police Station Public Health Officers and volunteers in Koh Samui Municipality, to help with the screening for those who will pick up the giveaways, to prevent the risk of the spread of the disease.

The group that brought the goods was surveying people who have been really affected and inquiring with the villagers in the area of ​​Lamai, about the effects of the Covid-19 crisis.

For every person who received supplies, they would check the database by the recipient’s surname, in order not to duplicate giveaways, so that everyone could receive their fair share.

Most villagers have to stop working and are without income, due to most establishments being closed, they have has no income to spend within their families.

The group of foreigners organised appointments to come to receive rice and drinking water on the day, to minimise as much risk as possible.

Mr. Alan Deerner, Belgian citizen revealed to reporters that he has lived on Koh Samui for 33 years and can speak Thai.

“I live in Belgium for 6 months and live in Samui for 6 months,” He said with tears that I have been living in Koh Samui for 33 years.

“I love Thailand. I love Thai people because Thai people are kind. Especially Koh Samui people.”

When seeing that so many people are experiencing difficulties during this time with the Covid-19 virus, he felt very sorry for them, causing him to take further action and talking with his foreign friends. Together they combined ideas to c help the Thai people on Koh Samui who are being affected by Covid-19 outbreak.



Mr Hardy Mutarshulse, the owner of a la carte restaurant, revealed he has also been travelling to Thailand for many years before he opened the à la carte restaurant with his Thai wife. They too love Thailand and when they see the Thai people struggling, felt obliged to come out to help, by collaborating with friends to buy rice and drinking water distributed to Thai people who are suffering during this period.

The 2 foreigners are connected with the Thai and Koh Samui lovers. Therefore showed kindness when Thai people, especially Koh Samui people were in trouble during the Covid-19 crisis, prompting them to work together with the money they have to buy rice and drinking water to distribute this time.

SOURCE:MGROnline