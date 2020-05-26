Koh Samui Hotel Caught Dumping Garbage On Beach | Samui Times

An unnamed hotel in Koh Samui has been reprimanded after villagers reported finding garbage dumped on the Laem Son Beach.

The village, named No. 2, is located in the Bophut sub-district of Samui, also reported that the local fishermens’ wooden sun and rain shelters were demolished by the hotel despite not gaining permission from the village leaders.

Upon inspecting the scene, police found a 3 by 3 meter wide waste hole and ordered the hotel to move the rubbish to the municipal waste pond. Additionally, the beach must be reverted back to its original condition within three days or else face charges over property waste.

SOURCE: Channel 7