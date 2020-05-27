Koh Samui Hotels Ready To Welcome Tourists | Samui Times

Many of Koh Samui‘s hotels have been preparing additional precautionary measures to ensure guests safety.

The Banyan Tree Samui, which since 2010 has been operating in most of its hotels with hygiene managers, emphasizes food health. “All food & beverage served at Banyan Tree Samui can be fully traced with full documentation from the stage of receiving to storage, preparation, processing, cooking and, finally, serving. Even the temperature of the dish can be tracked and identified “says Phakthima Naratthakit, resort hygiene manager.

Meliá Koh Samui ensures a fully sanitized stay for its guests. After every trip, vehicles transporting guests to and from the airport are disinfected. Disinfectants, including all facilities and touch points, are constantly used throughout the resort. Other precautions include the profound cleaning of the rooms, covering all the soil linen transported from the bedrooms to the laundry room and, after use, sanitizing bag trolleys.

Cross Hotels & Resorts, X2 Koh Samui, have also placed preventive measures to ensure guests safety and wellbeing. On their website they stated: “our cleanliness and hygiene are extremely good across all operations, we are following the latest information, advice and guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and local health authorities. Our hotels, resorts and villas have implemented enhanced cleaning and hygiene with best practices.”

Such as:

Temperature controls for all arriving in hotels, resorts and villas.

Proper cleaning and frequent sanitization, including elevators, door handles, switches, front desks, hallways, public bathrooms, pools, restaurants and bars, as well as the back of house areas, in all common areas with great attention to contact points.

Guest rooms are regularly cleaned and sanitized using virus efficient cleaning products and protocols.

For guests and workers, alcohol-based hand sanitizers are available.

employees of our hotels, resorts and villas have protocols in place to respond quickly should a coronavirus warn and communicate with local health authorities.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) which has constantly monitored the situation of coronavirus, also says it is ready to welcome tourists whenever it becomes safe to travel. In the meantime, TAT has reached the community to help those in need and to work hard to maintain the spirits of the travel industry.

TAT has given back to the organization in its own way: from collecting donations to help elephants, shrines and mahouts which have been profoundly affected by the COVID-19 crisis in Thailand to providing 100 to 300 Thai meals to health workers in the U.S. northwest in collaboration with Thai restaurants through to the end of this month.

TAT celebrates its # FromThailandWithLove campaign on 13 June with the Global Wellness Day and is distributing Thailand’s masks to the participants. TAT has launched recently a feel-good video with views of those in quarantine showing solidarity with the rest of the world, helping to flatten the curve and message of hope.

SOURCE: Travel Agent Central | Cross Hotels and resorts