Koh Samui is going into full lockdown | Samui Times

Events on Samui
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
As of today, there is no entry or no exit for those on Koh Samui, as officials will impose a lockdown of the island. Today, the Mayor of Koh Samui, Ram Netjai Kwang, announced that Koh Samui area is going to take urgent measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Following the PM’s announcement of the Emergency Decree in all areas throughout the kingdom, the Koh Samui District and Surat Thani province have decided to take additional measures to ensure the effectiveness of preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the Koh Samui area from the April 7 – 30.
This means that no one will be allowed to visit the island, except those with a health certificate from a public hospital, issued within 72 hours of travelling and confirming that they are not infected with the virus.
In the announcement, only those transporting essential goods, such as consumer products, medical supplies etc. will be allowed onto the island.
Those who violate this ban will be liable to a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
From today, the only way to access the island will be by sea, as Bangkok Airways owns Koh Samui airport and has announced on their website they will be closed until April 30.
According to the Provincial Public Health Office, in the Surat Thani province, there have been 17 confirmed Covid-19 cases, six of them being in Koh Samui.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
Government will reimburse private hospital expenses for Covid-19 patients
UK struggling to control Covid-19 outbreak, UK PM moved into intensive care
Two new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui
Provincial governors warned to be prepared for stricter measures
Immigration officials trying to secure new measures for foreigners seeking visa extensions
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
บุกโรงแรมเกาะสมุย จัดปาร์ตี้ไม่สนคำสั่ง พรก. แจ้งขอหาหนัก
นายกฯญี่ปุ่น จ่อประกาศภาวะฉุกเฉิน เหตุพุ่งสูงขึ้นเท่าตัว
ปิดเกาะสมุย ห้ามเข้า-ออก เว้นแต่จำเป็น เริ่ม 7 เมษายนนี้
เปิดไทม์ไลน์ 2 ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID-19 รายใหม่ในพื้นที่เกาะสมุย
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
National curfew starts today
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
Koh Samui finds 3rd Covid-19 infection
Will the Thai government impose a 24 hour curfew?
Koh Samui’s Central temporarily closed
Thailand temporarily suspends all incoming flights, until Monday night
Unemployment on the rise leaving many seeking benefits
Government sets target to reduce travel around the country by 90%
Hotels everywhere struggling to outlive the effects of Covid-19 crisis
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
-
News2 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
-
Latest News3 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
National News4 days ago
National curfew starts today
-
Latest News3 weeks ago
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
-
National News6 days ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Thailand closes all borders to foreigners
You must be logged in to post a comment Login