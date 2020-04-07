Koh Samui is going into full lockdown | Samui Times

As of today, there is no entry or no exit for those on Koh Samui, as officials will impose a lockdown of the island. Today, the Mayor of Koh Samui, Ram Netjai Kwang, announced that Koh Samui area is going to take urgent measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Following the PM’s announcement of the Emergency Decree in all areas throughout the kingdom, the Koh Samui District and Surat Thani province have decided to take additional measures to ensure the effectiveness of preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the Koh Samui area from the April 7 – 30.

This means that no one will be allowed to visit the island, except those with a health certificate from a public hospital, issued within 72 hours of travelling and confirming that they are not infected with the virus.

In the announcement, only those transporting essential goods, such as consumer products, medical supplies etc. will be allowed onto the island.

Those who violate this ban will be liable to a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

From today, the only way to access the island will be by sea, as Bangkok Airways owns Koh Samui airport and has announced on their website they will be closed until April 30.

According to the Provincial Public Health Office, in the Surat Thani province, there have been 17 confirmed Covid-19 cases, six of them being in Koh Samui.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post