Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines | Samui Times

Coronavirus Koh Samui
Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Koh Samui News Recap (April 27 – May 3rd). Once again, this weeks top stories shed light on the tremendous efforts of kindhearted volunteers to supply meals within local communities.
It was also a week where questions about the emergency decree and the much asked “When I can i buy alcohol?” were answered.
The Covid-19 restrictions have shown an impact on nature as a rare sighting was made near Koh Phangan.
Monday April 27th
Koh Samui foreigners pitch in to buy supplies for struggling local Thais
We receive a number of messages and photos from the food banks and initiatives on Samui. Keep sending updates. We praise your continued efforts
Tuesday April 28th
18 days with no new cases – Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
Surat Thani provinces have been “Covid-free” for 18 consecutive days, which is a great news for the region. The 18 previously confirmed cases, have all made a full recovery. Koh Samui can gradually return to a more normalized life, although with precaution as government guidelines must be followed.
Wednesday April 29th
Bangkok airways will start flights to Koh Samui from May 15
The operator states that, during check-in, pre-boarding, during flight and disembarkation, flights must strictly comply with the safety guidelines of the CAAT.
Passenger and workers will be checked at the airport, body temperature checks, a necessity for staff to wear face masks at all times and social distances.
Friday May 1st
Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan
Surprised fishermen encountered the rare pink dolphins, which scientists are claiming are bolder in the absence of visitors.
The clip shows three pink dolphins swimming alongside a fishing boat, in calm waters of Koh Phangan.
Friday May 1st
Thailand’s alcohol ban to end Sunday, May 3rd
In a surprise twist, after extending the national ban on alcohol for an additional month yesterday, the CSSA has declared that it is revoking the national ban on the sale of alcohol from today Sunday May 3rd .
Next weekly Koh Samui recap will be on Sunday May 10th.Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
