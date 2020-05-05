Koh Samui part of a TAT scheme to attract high-end tourists | Samui Times

Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that while foreign tourists are expected to come back slowly after their domestic market, Thailand needs to formulate a more suitable marketing plan to meet travellers’ new normal.

“The ministry is working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to set up a project which will attract specific groups of travellers to visit chosen areas,” Mr Phiphat said

The pilot destinations are Phuket, Koh Samui and Koh Phangan to welcome high-end visitors worldwide.

Since the locations can be accessed via limited gateways, provincial authorities should ensure the screening of incoming guests and safety prevention of possible imports of the virus in comparison with other major destinations, such as Bangkok, Pattaya and Chiang Mai.

Mr Phiphat said that tourists in Thailand who wish to spend at least 1 month must apply health certificates and strictly observe all Thai health authorities’ screening and safety steps.

Now, TAT offices abroad are reaching out to the long-term market which usually consumes more than average tourists, while 4-star and 5-star hotels promote packages to their frequent guests.

“The outbreak allows Thai tourism to focus rather to quality over quantity tourism,” said Phiphat.

In the last quarter of this year, disease-free tourism packages are expected to launch, the period when Western visitors normally try warmer climates.

Foreign travellers must not be responsible for a second wave of infection as the pandemic has been put under control in Thailand, said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

Before travelling to Thailand, innovative health screening activities will become a norm in tomorrow’s world, including the concept of a passport or risk-free certificate.

Mr Yuthasak said that once domestic tourism starts again after the lock-down steps have been lifted, local people will go to smaller groups.

Land transport would be a common option, he said, due to cheaper oil prices.

Economic recession and drought would increase people’s worries about expenditure so that the budget traveller market is expected to expand.

The first group of independent visitors would be millennials and women travellers.

“If the tourism industry can not bounce back stronger from the downturn, it is difficult to restore the overall economy,” Mr Yuthasak said.

SOURCE:The Phuket News