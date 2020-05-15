Koh Samui Part Of Large Scale Food Pantry Effort | Samui Times

Breaking News
Koh Samui Part Of Large Scale Food Pantry Effort
The push to feed people with food insecurity has spread to all provinces of Thailand with Koh Samui making its mark on the effort.
The Thai PR Facebook page has noted that all 77 provinces in the Kingdom are offering food banks to help those affected by the Covid-19 fallout.
It states that in total there are 618 existing pantries but does not say whether individuals setting up small donation centers have been included in that figure.
Here in Koh Samui, the community effort has indeed expanded and those who are interested in offering a helping hand during the pandemic can find the information here as Samui Times has updated the list for donation efforts below.
- Sisters On Samui (SOS)
– Pay Pal: info@clearwatersamui.com
– SCB Bank Thailand: Acct name Katewadee Topcu
– Go get funding page:Feed Samui Tananchaya Sparkes and Gary Sparkes
– Supplying basic food products to the poorest village communities and occasional individuals with distinct needs anywhere on the island.
– To donate, message Tananchaya (Jin) on her facebook page under her name.
- Rotary Club of Samui – Phangan
– Support4Autism rotarysamui-phangan.org/how-to-donate.
– PayPal donations can be made in two ways
(1) via our friends at the Free Yoga Community but please mark your donation as for Support4Autism – https://free-yoga-community-samui.raisely.com.
(2) via the PayPal of a Rotary committee member.
- Phillipp Haupenthal and team at Bophut market on Sunday
– arrive at 15:30
– hand out at 16:00.
– Contact Phillip on Facebook or on WhatsApp +62 817 899 965 to help or donate.
- Lucky restaurant and Nathon Church are feeding people in Nathon
– Contact Steve at Lucky Restaurant 081 087 8418 to help out.
- Austrian Corner
– Friday (tomorrow) at 16:00.
– Donations via https://www.paypal.me/AstridKurze
- Camilla Merli at Barrio Samui in Lamai
– Food handouts on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
– Donate via https://www.paypal.me/foodforsamui .
- Tony @ Fitkoh
– Donation times: Monday, Wednesday, Friday
– Location: Baan Tai (near police station)
– Bank: Krungsri Bank, No. 6211138263
If you are looking to be included in the food donation list please email editor@samuitimes.com so we can update the list as soon as possible.Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
7 New Cases, 0 Deaths Covid-19 Update (May 15)
Koh Samui Part Of Large Scale Food Pantry Effort
Hotel Investors May Seize Tourism Blow Opportunities
Tourism Sector Won’t Likely Improve Until Next Year
Major Hotel Associations Reject TUI Debt Repayment Terms
Small Business Aid Eligibility May Be Difficult To Determine
Regional Illicit Drug Trade Thriving In Covid-19 Era
Phuket Airport Reopens With Restrictions This Saturday
Thailand’s Train Services Adjust To Handle Social Distancing Measures
Koh Samui Weather (May 15)
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks
24 Arrested In Koh Samui For Violating Emergency Decree
Koh Phangan Murder: Spaniard Arrested
Koh Samui A Perfect Candidate For Travel Bubbles
Chiang Mai Can Breathe Again As Air Quality Improves
Ken Chung Former Koh Samui Honorary Consul Dies
Thailand Social Distancing: Is it Working?
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login