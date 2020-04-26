Koh Samui Recap: The Week in 5 Headlines | Samui Times

Coronavirus Koh Samui
Koh Samui Recap: The Week in 5 Headlines
Koh Samui Recap – With Covid-19 coronavirus on everyone’s mind, Koh Samui’s top stories this week, highlights some hope and encouragement for people in the region.
In a time of uncertainty and discomfort for many, communities are coming together to give a helping hand during these unprecedented times.
Tuesday April 21st
Koh Samui food banks are working wonders
Food initiatives have been setup across Koh Samui to provide thousands of meals every day. To anyone making an effort by offering time, donations or otherwise contribute to help the local community – Thank you.
Wednesday April 22nd
10,000 stranded foreigners in Surat Thani Provinces
An estimated 10,000 international tourists are unable to return to their home countries during the airport lock down. A reported 5,700 on Koh Samui, 3,300 on Koh Phangan and 1,000 on Koh Tao. Embassies are scheduling flights to repatriate tourist. We will followthe latest developments – Samui News.
Friday April 24th
Koh Samui Tourism Association prepares to accommodate tourists
Koh Samui Municipality and related public health agencies had been preparing to accommodate tourists travelling to Koh Samui via airlines. This will involve stricter measures for tourist coming into the island either through plane or ferry.
Foreigners giving food donations called into Koh Samui police station
A group of expats lead by a German and Austrian man were invited to the Koh Samui Police Station for talks over the lack of masks worn and social distancing during their food handouts. The expats complied by deleting social media posts from the event. A positive update from Youtuber Florenz Kittel was made later in the week. Thai authorities and the group seemingly working together to uphold the rules, whilst providing meals to locals in Chaweng.
Saturday April 25th
All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered
A report from PR Surat, stated that all 18 confirmed cases in the area have made a full recovery. At time of reporting, there are still 7 new patients under investigation.
Next weekly Koh Samui recap will be on Sunday May 3rd.
