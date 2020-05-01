5-star Hotels
Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video
Baby green turtles update – they have all hatched safety under the protection of local marine biologist.
There has been quite some excitement with the new arrival of baby green turtles on the Gulf of Thailand, in Koh Samui.
This is the first time in over 6 years that turtles have laid eggs on the shores of Koh Samui beaches
Around April 4 and 24, a total of 200 baby tortoises emerged from the hotel resident marine biologist Thepsuda Loyjiw on the secluded beach of the Samui Resort Banyan Tree.
Since the eggs were laid by a giant mother turtle at the end of February and the beginning of March, the Loyjiw team and the local Department of Marine and Coastal Resources matured under protective custody.
“It was heartwarming to watch the baby turtles being born, and then scurrying to the sea,” said Loyjiw. “Ever since the mother turtle laid her eggs on our beach, we have been protecting them from predators such as birds and monitor lizards, and gauging the temperature of the eggs to make sure the hatchlings would be given every chance of survival.”I
It appears that this mother turtle was in luck, because not only does Banyan Tree Samui employ a sustainability team headed by a marine biologist, but the 5-star hotel was singled out last year by global watchdog Earth Check as meeting the highest standards for environmentalism in the country.
Check out the video below to watch the baby turtles make their away into the sea.
SOURCE: Travel Professional NewsStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video
Thailand Covid-19 update (May 1)
British man arrested for violent murder in Pattaya
Young woman drew a picture of Thai PM not long before committing suicide
Some business will be allowed to open but booze ban will remain
Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan
Koh Samui Weather (May 1)
Stranded tourists show their appreciation for Thai hospitality
6 types of business will allowed to re-open
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 30)
Woman tries to jump off of Koh Samui view point
Koh Samui Recap: The Week in 5 Headlines
TAT Sets out to help foreigners and tourists in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered – Surat Thani Provinces Covid-19 Update
Thailand has lost US duty-free benefits
Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company
Koh Samui Foreigner have a second attempt at handing out food donations
Two day ‘escape clause’ to buy alcohol before re-imposing bans
PM Prayut urges for patience
Trending
- Regional News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News3 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events3 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News4 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life4 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login