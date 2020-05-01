Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video

Baby green turtles update – they have all hatched safety under the protection of local marine biologist.

There has been quite some excitement with the new arrival of baby green turtles on the Gulf of Thailand, in Koh Samui.

This is the first time in over 6 years that turtles have laid eggs on the shores of Koh Samui beaches

Around April 4 and 24, a total of 200 baby tortoises emerged from the hotel resident marine biologist Thepsuda Loyjiw on the secluded beach of the Samui Resort Banyan Tree.

Since the eggs were laid by a giant mother turtle at the end of February and the beginning of March, the Loyjiw team and the local Department of Marine and Coastal Resources matured under protective custody.

“It was heartwarming to watch the baby turtles being born, and then scurrying to the sea,” said Loyjiw. “Ever since the mother turtle laid her eggs on our beach, we have been protecting them from predators such as birds and monitor lizards, and gauging the temperature of the eggs to make sure the hatchlings would be given every chance of survival.”I

It appears that this mother turtle was in luck, because not only does Banyan Tree Samui employ a sustainability team headed by a marine biologist, but the 5-star hotel was singled out last year by global watchdog Earth Check as meeting the highest standards for environmentalism in the country.

Check out the video below to watch the baby turtles make their away into the sea.

SOURCE: Travel Professional News