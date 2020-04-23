Connect with us

Koh Samui & Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 23)

Samui Times Editor

Published

3 hours ago

on

(Photo:www.islander.io)

Today, is another day in Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces with no new Covid-19 cases.

This will be for 11th day in a row with no new confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Here are the statistics:

  • 8 new patients under investigation, bring the total to 421.
  • 400 patients have fully recovered and returned home.
  • 3 Patients are awaiting test results
  • Total of confirmed cases has remained at 18

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Surat Thani Provinces :

  • 7 cases in Koh Samui (3 recovered)
  • 4 cases in Mueang Suratthani (4 recovered)
  • 3 cases in kanchanadit (2 recovered)
  • 2 cases in Wiang Sa (2 recovered)
  • 1 case in Koh Phangan (1 recovered)
  • 1 case in Tha Chana (1 recovered)

Out of the 18 confirmed cases 13 have fully recovered and 5 are still receiving treatment in hospital.

SOURCE: PR.Surat

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2839
  • Active Cases: 359
  • Recovered: 2430
  • Deaths: 50
  • Last Updated: 23-04-2020 at 16:12

