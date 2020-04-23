Koh Samui & Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 23) | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cases
Koh Samui & Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 23)
Today, is another day in Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces with no new Covid-19 cases.
This will be for 11th day in a row with no new confirmed Covid-19 cases.
Here are the statistics:
- 8 new patients under investigation, bring the total to 421.
- 400 patients have fully recovered and returned home.
- 3 Patients are awaiting test results
- Total of confirmed cases has remained at 18
Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Surat Thani Provinces :
- 7 cases in Koh Samui (3 recovered)
- 4 cases in Mueang Suratthani (4 recovered)
- 3 cases in kanchanadit (2 recovered)
- 2 cases in Wiang Sa (2 recovered)
- 1 case in Koh Phangan (1 recovered)
- 1 case in Tha Chana (1 recovered)
Out of the 18 confirmed cases 13 have fully recovered and 5 are still receiving treatment in hospital.
SOURCE: PR.Surat
Coronavirus Asia31 seconds ago
5 Asean countries have been declared as high risk
Coronavirus Age28 mins ago
1 month old baby becomes youngest recovered Covid-19 patient in Thailand
Coronavirus Causes57 mins ago
The Myths & Facts of Covid-19 virus
Coronavirus Cases3 hours ago
Koh Samui & Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 23)
Bangkok News3 hours ago
Thailand Covid-19 Update (April 23)
Bangkok News4 hours ago
Bangkok – Before & After Covid-19
Air Asia5 hours ago
Thai Airlines flight schedule from May 1
Business News6 hours ago
Santiburi has been awarded the 2020 Green Hotel Certification
Koh Samui News7 hours ago
Koh Samui weather forecast for today
Coronavirus News & Updates22 hours ago
Hotel have been given guidelines to protect guests under quarantine
Coronavirus News & Updates3 days ago
Russian couple found living in cave in Krabi
Coronavirus Koh Samui2 days ago
Koh Samui food banks are working wonders
Coronavirus Cases4 days ago
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Koh Samui News7 days ago
Man arrested at checkpoint in Koh Samui for breaking curfew and possessing drugs
Bangkok Weather6 days ago
Thailand weather update – heatwaves in the North and thunderstorms in the South
Coronavirus Cancellations7 days ago
Covid-19 precautionary measures may last longer than we thought
Coronavirus News & Updates5 days ago
Foreigners arrested for hosting house party in Koh Phangan
Business Visa1 day ago
Thailand grants visa amnesty extension until July 31
Coronavirus Cases1 day ago
Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
Air Pollution4 days ago
Bangkok air quality improving – Lowest rating in 2020
Trending
- Regional News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News4 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News2 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News3 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login