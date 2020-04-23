Koh Samui & Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 23) | Samui Times

Today, is another day in Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces with no new Covid-19 cases.

This will be for 11th day in a row with no new confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Here are the statistics:

8 new patients under investigation, bring the total to 421.

400 patients have fully recovered and returned home.

3 Patients are awaiting test results

Total of confirmed cases has remained at 18

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Surat Thani Provinces :

7 cases in Koh Samui (3 recovered)

4 cases in Mueang Suratthani (4 recovered)

3 cases in kanchanadit (2 recovered)

2 cases in Wiang Sa (2 recovered)

1 case in Koh Phangan (1 recovered)

1 case in Tha Chana (1 recovered)

Out of the 18 confirmed cases 13 have fully recovered and 5 are still receiving treatment in hospital.

SOURCE: PR.Surat