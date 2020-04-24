Koh Samui & Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 24) | Samui Times

Today, the Ministry of public health reports that there are no new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui or Surat Thani, for the 12th consecutive day.

Although, there are 12 new patients under investigation, which is an increase from 8 yesterday, making a total of 445 patients under investigation.

5 more patients have fully recovered and been sent home, bringing the total to 405 recovered.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 18, with 10 patients who are still awaiting lab results.

Out of the 18 confirmed cases, 14 have fully recovered and 4 are still receiving treatment in hospital.

Today, it has been confirmed that the last of the 3 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kanchanadi has recovered.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Surat Thani Provinces :

7 cases in Koh Samui (3 recovered)

4 cases in Mueang Suratthani (4 recovered)

3 cases in Kanchanadit (3 recovered)

2 cases in Wiang Sa (2 recovered)

1 case in Koh Phangan (1 recovered)

1 case in Tha Chana (1 recovered)

SOURCE:Pr.Surat