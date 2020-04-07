Koh Samui temporarily closes airport till April 30 | Samui Times

From today, Koh Samui officials have announced the temporary closure of the airport, which will take effect from April 7 -30, as part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Covid 19 virus in the Koh Samui area.

Only military, medical, technical, emergency and humanitarian services will be permitted.

Phuket is closing its international airport from April 10. Currently no passenger flights are allowed to land.