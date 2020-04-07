Koh Samui temporarily closes airport till April 30 | Samui Times

Connect with us

Koh Samui temporarily closes airport till April 30

With the Covid-19 virus getting more serious within the nation and more measure being announced daily. Many provinces have issued travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

From today, Koh Samui officials have announced the temporary closure of the airport, which will take effect from April 7 -30, as part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Covid 19 virus in the Koh Samui area.

Only military, medical, technical, emergency and humanitarian services will be permitted.

Phuket is closing its international airport from April 10. Currently no passenger flights are allowed to land.

