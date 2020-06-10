Koh Samui To See Small Solar Eclipse Later This Month | Samui Times

Koh Samuians will be able to see a small, partial solar eclipse later this month along with the rest of Thailand’s south.

The partial eclipse of about 16 percent visibility, will be from 1-4:10 pm on June 21- a once in every seven year phenomenon.

However, Samuians are at a disadvantage of seeing the eclipse as Thailand’s north and central areas will see a 63 and 40 percent eclipse respectively.

The National Astronomical Research Institute has warned against staring directly at the sun or using tools other than eclipse glasses.

They added that if you can’t find eclipse sunglasses, then the other options would be to use welding helmets that are approved to shade a level 14 or higher UV light or watch a live broadcast from the institute’s four observatories nationwide.

SOURCE: Khaosod English