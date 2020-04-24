Koh Samui Tourism Association prepares to accommodate tourists | Samui Times

Mr. Worasit Phongkhamphan, President of the Samui Tourism Association, said on April 22 that the association had a meeting with the Koh Samui district.

Koh Samui Municipality and related public health agencies had been preparing to accommodate tourists travelling to Koh Samui via airlines. This will involve stricter measures for tourist coming into the island either through plane or ferry.

The Samui Tourism Association is prepared to work parallel with the government. Although Koh Samui does not have any additional cases of Covid-19 this doesn’t mean that Samui authorities can relax or unlock Koh Samui yet.

Worasit says…

“the government and the governors of Surat Thani will determine which business can be opened first but since 90% of businesses in Koh Samui are related to tourism it will be a tough decision.”

“Therefore, we still have time to screen passengers through ferries and airlines to the same standard, as well as stressing that there are no tourists or people infected to make Samui a green zone.”

SOURCE: Naewna