Koh Samui Weather (May 19) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (May 19)
The weather in Koh Samui, Surat Thani…
Today:
- Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
- High 84F.
- Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- 40% chance of rain.
Tonight:
- Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight.
- Low 77F.
- Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- 50% chance of rain.
Next 36 hours:
Next 10 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
