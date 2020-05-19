Connect with us

Koh Samui Weather (May 19)

Samui Times Editor

Published

5 hours ago

on

By

Koh Samui Weather (May 19)
The weather in Koh Samui, Surat Thani

Today:

  • Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
  • High 84F.
  • Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
  • 40% chance of rain.

Tonight:

  • Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight.
  • Low 77F.
  • Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
  • 50% chance of rain.

Next 36 hours:

Next 10 days:

SOURCE: The Weather Channel 

