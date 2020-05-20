Koh Samui Weather | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather
The Weather in Koh Samui, Surat Thani…
Today:
- Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon.
- High 83F.
- Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- 80% chance of rain. (Locally heavy rainfall possible.)
Tonight:
- Scattered thunderstorms during the evening.
- Cloudy skies after midnight.
- Low 76F.
- Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- 60% chance of rain.
Next 36 hours:
Next 10 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
