Koh Samui Weather | Samui Times

Published

1 hour ago

on

Koh Samui Weather
The Weather in Koh Samui, Surat Thani

Today:

  • Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon.
  • High 83F.
  • Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
  • 80% chance of rain. (Locally heavy rainfall possible.)

Tonight:

  • Scattered thunderstorms during the evening.
  • Cloudy skies after midnight.
  • Low 76F.
  • Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
  • 60% chance of rain.

Next 36 hours:

Next 36 hours:

Next 10 days:

Next 10 days:

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

