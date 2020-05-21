Koh Samui Weather | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather
The Weather in Koh Samui, Surat Thani…
Today:
- Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.
- Highs up to 84F.
- Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- 50% chance of rain.
Tonight:
Next 36 hours:
Next 10 days:
SOURCE:The Weather Channel
