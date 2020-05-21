Koh Samui Weather | Samui Times

Connect with us

The Weather in Koh Samui, Surat Thani

Today:

  • Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.
  • Highs up to 84F.
  • Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
  • 50% chance of rain.

Tonight:

Next 36 hours:

Next 10 days:

SOURCE:The Weather Channel

