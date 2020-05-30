Koh Samui Weather (May 30) | Samui Times

Connect with us

Koh Samui Weather (May 30)

date 2020-05-30
Weather in Koh Samui

Today:

  • Sunshine and clouds mixed.
  • High 28C.
  • Winds ESE at 10 to 15 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 20%.

Tonight:

  • Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms.
  • Low 24C.
  • Winds light and variable.
  • Chance of rain 60%.

Next 36 hours:

Koh Samui Weather (May 30) | News by Samui Times

Next 7 days:

Koh Samui Weather (May 30) | News by Samui Times

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

