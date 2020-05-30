Koh Samui Weather (May 30) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (May 30)
Weather in Koh Samui…
Today:
- Sunshine and clouds mixed.
- High 28C.
- Winds ESE at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 20%.
Tonight:
- Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms.
- Low 24C.
- Winds light and variable.
- Chance of rain 60%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
