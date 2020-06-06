Koh Samui Weather (June 6) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (June 6)
The Weather in Koh Samui…
Today:
- Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon.
- High 28C.
- Winds SW at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 90%
Tonight:
- Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight.
- Low 23C.
- Winds WSW at 15 to 25 km/h.
- Chance of rain 60%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
