image
image
Connect with us

Koh Samui News

Koh Samui Weather (June 6)

Samui Times Editor

Published

7 hours ago

on

By

Koh Samui Weather (June 6) | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

The Weather in Koh Samui

Today:

  • Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon.
  • High 28C.
  • Winds SW at 10 to 15 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 90%

Tonight:

  • Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight.
  • Low 23C.
  • Winds WSW at 15 to 25 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 60%.

Next 36 hours:

Koh Samui Weather (June 6) | News by Samui Times

Next 7 days:

Koh Samui Weather (June 6) | News by Samui Times

 

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Trending