Koh Samui weather (April 30)

Samui Times Editor

Published

40 mins ago

on

By

Today

Thunderstorms – some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. Potential for flooding rains.

High 79F.

Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. 80% chance of rain.

Sunrise 6:03 am – Sunset 6:331 pm

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight.

Low 73F.

Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. 80% chance of rain.

Next 36 hours…

Hourly…

Tomorrow sunrise will be at 6:03

