Koh Samui weather (April 30) | Samui Times

Koh Samui weather (April 30)
Today
Thunderstorms – some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. Potential for flooding rains.
High 79F.
Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. 80% chance of rain.
Sunrise 6:03 am – Sunset 6:331 pm
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight.
Low 73F.
Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. 80% chance of rain.
Next 36 hours…
Hourly…
Tomorrow sunrise will be at 6:03
