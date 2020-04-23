Koh Samui weather forecast for today | Samui Times

Today

Today in Koh Samui the weather will be mostly cloudy, with a few glimmers of sunshine in the early morning.

There will be highs up to 83°

Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph with a 10 % chance of rain

Sunrise was at 6:06 am and Sunset will be at 6:30 pm.

Tonight

Tonight, there will again be mostly cloudy skies in the evening followed by thunderstorms in the late evening.

There will be lows near 75°

Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph with an 80% chance of rain

Tomorrow’s sunrise will be at 6:05 am

SOURCE: Weather.com