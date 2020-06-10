Koh Samui Weather (June 10) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (June 10)
Today:
- Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.
- High 28C.
- Winds SSE at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight:
- Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight.
- Low 24C.
- Winds light and variable.
- Chance of rain 80%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
