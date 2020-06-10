image
image
Connect with us

Koh Samui News

Koh Samui Weather (June 10)

Samui Times Editor

Published

31 mins ago

on

By

Koh Samui Weather (June 10) | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

The Weather in Koh Samui…

Today:

  • Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.
  • High 28C.
  • Winds SSE at 10 to 15 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight:

  • Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight.
  • Low 24C.
  • Winds light and variable.
  • Chance of rain 80%.

Next 36 hours:

Koh Samui Weather (June 10) | News by Samui Times

Next 7 days:

Koh Samui Weather (June 10) | News by Samui Times

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Trending