Koh Samui Weather (June 11) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (June 11)
The Weather In Koh Samui...
Today:
- Thunderstorms likely, especially this morning.
- High 28C.
- Winds SE at 10 to 15 km/h.
- chance of rain 80%.
Tonight:
- Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms.
- Low 23C.
- Winds SSW at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 50%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
