image
Connect with us

Koh Samui News

Koh Samui Weather (June 11)

Samui Times Editor

Published

16 mins ago

on

Koh Samui Weather (June 11) | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

The Weather In Koh Samui...

Today:

  • Thunderstorms likely, especially this morning.
  • High 28C.
  • Winds SE at 10 to 15 km/h.
  • chance of rain 80%.

Tonight:

  • Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms.
  • Low 23C.
  • Winds SSW at 10 to 15 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 50%.

Next 36 hours:

Koh Samui Weather (June 11) | News by Samui Times

Next 7 days:

Koh Samui Weather (June 11) | News by Samui Times

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Trending