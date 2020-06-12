Koh Samui Weather (June 12) | Samui Times

Uncategorized
Koh Samui Weather (June 12)
Today:
- Partly cloudy.
- High 28C.
- Winds W at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 20%
Tonight:
- Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight.
- Low 24C.
- Winds WSW at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 40%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
SOURCE: The Weather ChannelStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Business News7 mins ago
Today’s Online Travel Expo 2020 Features Huge Discounts
Business News29 mins ago
Foreign Business Travellers May Get Entry Approval
Public School40 mins ago
Thai Schools To See Split Classes Upon Re-opening
Breaking News2 hours ago
THAI Airways May Delay Flights To August 1
Uncategorized2 hours ago
Koh Samui Weather (June 12)
Breaking News20 hours ago
Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani
Breaking News21 hours ago
Thai Doc Slams WHO On Cloth Mask About-Face
Breaking News21 hours ago
0 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 11)
Bank Of Thailand22 hours ago
Baht Surges Highest In One Year
Breaking News22 hours ago
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
Breaking News6 days ago
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Coronavirus Cancellations5 days ago
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Air Asia6 days ago
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
Breaking News7 days ago
Tourism Ministry Wants To Spread Out Songkran Holiday Dates Over The Year
Breaking News3 days ago
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Breaking News4 days ago
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
Breaking News4 days ago
Seven More Thai Airports Reopen For Domestic Flights
Breaking News7 days ago
UK Bans Casual Sex In New Lockdown Rules
Breaking News7 days ago
1 Thai, 2 Nigerians Arrested Over Social Media Scams
Breaking News7 days ago
One New Cases, 3 Recoveries – Covid-19 Update (June 5)
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login