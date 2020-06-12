image
Koh Samui Weather (June 12)

Samui Times Editor

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Weather in Koh Samui

Today:

  • Partly cloudy.
  • High 28C.
  • Winds W at 10 to 15 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 20%

Tonight:

  • Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight.
  • Low 24C.
  • Winds WSW at 10 to 15 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 40%.

Next 36 hours:

Koh Samui Weather (June 12) | News by Samui Times

Next 7 days:

Koh Samui Weather (June 12) | News by Samui Times

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

