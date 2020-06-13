Koh Samui Weather (June 13) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (June 13)
The weather in Koh Samui…
Today:
- Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon.
- High 29C.
- Winds W at 15 to 25 km/h.
- Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight:
- Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely.
- Low 24C.
- Winds W at 15 to 25 km/h.
- Chance of rain 80%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
