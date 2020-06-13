image
Connect with us

Koh Samui News

Koh Samui Weather (June 13)

Samui Times Editor

Published

1 hour ago

on

Koh Samui Weather (June 13) | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

The weather in Koh Samui

Today:

  • Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon.
  • High 29C.
  • Winds W at 15 to 25 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight:

  • Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely.
  • Low 24C.
  • Winds W at 15 to 25 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 80%.

Next 36 hours:

Koh Samui Weather (June 13) | News by Samui Times

Next 7 days:

Koh Samui Weather (June 13) | News by Samui Times

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Trending