Koh Samui Weather (June 15) | Samui Times

Koh Samui Weather (June 15)
The weather in Koh Samui…
Today:
- Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon.
- High 27C.
- Winds WSW at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight:
- Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight.
- Low 24C.
- Winds WSW at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 40%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 day:
Breaking News15 mins ago
No New Covid-19 Cases Reported Today (June 15)
Breaking News33 mins ago
Thailand Hunts For Crowned Bats For Covid-19 Testing
Breaking News3 hours ago
Thailand Plans To Use Natural Rubber For Roads In The Future
Beaches3 hours ago
Tourist Attractions Prepare For Phase 4 Of Covid-19 Relaxation
Breaking News4 hours ago
Security Officials Object To Reopening Thailand for ‘Travel Bubbles’
Koh Samui News5 hours ago
Beaches2 days ago
20 Dolphins Spotted Around Koh Tao
Breaking News2 days ago
5 New Imported Cases – All Students From Saudi Arabia
Air Asia2 days ago
Phuket Airport Has Officially Reopened Today
Koh Samui News2 days ago
Koh Samui Weather (June 13)
Breaking News6 days ago
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Asia News4 days ago
How Travellers Can Enter Thailand (Covid-19 Style)
Breaking News4 days ago
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
Breaking News4 days ago
Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani
Breaking News3 days ago
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Bangkok News4 days ago
Thai Restaurant Owners Get Infinity Jail Sentence Over Fraud
Breaking News3 days ago
THAI Airways May Delay Flights To August 1
Breaking News4 days ago
Bars, Pubs, Erotic Massage Parlours Won’t Re-open In Phase 4
Breaking News1 day ago
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Business News5 days ago
Thai Airways Rushes To Protect Assets From Seizure
