Koh Samui Weather (June 16) | Samui Times

Koh Samui Weather (June 16)
The weather in Koh Samui…
Today:
- Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms.
- High 27C.
- Winds SE at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight:
- Thunderstorms.
- Low 23C.
- Winds light and variable.
- Chance of rain 80%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
