Koh Samui Weather (June 18) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (June 18)
The Weather in Koh Samui...
Today:
- Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
- High 27C.
- Winds W at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight:
- Thunderstorms are likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight.
- Low 23C.
- Winds W at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 80%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
Koh Samui Weather (June 18)
